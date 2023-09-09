The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.