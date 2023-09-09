The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 9.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $312,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.