The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 113.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.