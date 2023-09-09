The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $11.59 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

