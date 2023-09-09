The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $664,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

