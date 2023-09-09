TFI International Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.84.
TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.47. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TFI International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
