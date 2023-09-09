Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.4% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Tesla were worth $162,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

