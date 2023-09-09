Telsey Advisory Group Raises G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $24.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

