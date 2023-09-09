Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex stock opened at $206.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.68. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

