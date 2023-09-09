TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $42.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 196,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

