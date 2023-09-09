TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $42.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
