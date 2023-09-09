TD Securities Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.77.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.35. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

