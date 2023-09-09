Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Edward Buttery Acquires 30,000 Shares

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Edward Buttery purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($26,142.97).

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.53.

Taylor Maritime Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

