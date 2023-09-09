T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 4.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.63 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

