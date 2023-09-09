Susannah Nicklin Acquires 1,161 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,973.70 ($2,492.67).

Susannah Nicklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Susannah Nicklin bought 739 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485.39 ($1,875.97).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.06. The company has a market cap of £196.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16,900.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.18).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

