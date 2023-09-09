Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 11th

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 8th.

Super League Gaming Stock Down 22.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 423.89% and a negative return on equity of 171.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 69,760 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $26,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,493,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,398.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,687 shares of company stock valued at $223,595. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

