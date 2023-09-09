StockNews.com Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $522.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 849,506 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 542,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 424,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

