StockNews.com Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Express has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $435.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.65 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 106.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -31.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express
About Express
Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.