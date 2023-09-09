StockNews.com Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Express stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Express has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $435.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.65 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 106.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -31.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

