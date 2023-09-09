StockNews.com Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FITB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 283,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,106,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,851,000 after buying an additional 562,738 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

