StockNews.com Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

