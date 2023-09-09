StockNews.com Downgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Sell

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

