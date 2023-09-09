StockNews.com Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

RadNet stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

