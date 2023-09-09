StockNews.com Downgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

