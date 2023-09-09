Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

