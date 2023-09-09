Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.