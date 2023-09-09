Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

