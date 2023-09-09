Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Sprout Social stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.92. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,061,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

