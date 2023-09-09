South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $169.79

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.79 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.15), with a volume of 15357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.18).
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. South32’s payout ratio is -23,333.33%.
In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £195,763.52 ($247,238.60). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
