South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $169.79

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.79 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.15), with a volume of 15357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get South32 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on S32

South32 Price Performance

South32 Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. South32’s payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South32

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £195,763.52 ($247,238.60). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.