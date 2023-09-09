Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 129.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.