Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

