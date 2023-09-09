Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.04 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.