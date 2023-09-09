SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $28.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $379.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

