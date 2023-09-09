SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 79.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

