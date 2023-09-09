Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 2,505.08 ($31.64), with a volume of 1730579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,489 ($31.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.71) to GBX 3,268 ($41.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.73) to GBX 2,800 ($35.36) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.26) to GBX 2,750 ($34.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.46) to GBX 2,670 ($33.72) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,958.45 ($37.36).

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,378.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,382.70. The firm has a market cap of £166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,209.88%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

