Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 13,212 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

