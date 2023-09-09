Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 241,310 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

