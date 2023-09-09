Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 81,543 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.