Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $6.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,609 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCSH opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

