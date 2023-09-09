Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,828 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

