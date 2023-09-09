Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.86. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

