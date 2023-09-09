Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.