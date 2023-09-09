Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Duolingo Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
