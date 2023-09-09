Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.77 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 54.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,530 shares of company stock valued at $116,974,543 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

