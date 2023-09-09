Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

