Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.