Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Increased by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,538 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises about 7.3% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $64,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 0.3 %

SBCF stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

