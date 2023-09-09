Scotiabank Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

