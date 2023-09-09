Scotiabank Raises Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $21.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.31.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,146. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 107,573 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 105,722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 330,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

