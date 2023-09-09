Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

