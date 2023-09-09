Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

