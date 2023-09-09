Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $305.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Barclays started coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Schindler alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHLAF

Schindler Stock Performance

Schindler Company Profile

SHLAF opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. Schindler has a 52-week low of $150.96 and a 52-week high of $244.30.

(Get Free Report

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.