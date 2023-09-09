Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
